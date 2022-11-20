Not Available

Based on the homonymous novel by Nobel Prize Laureate Miguel Angel Asturias, "El Señor Presidente" is a tragic and impossible love story lost between degradation and fear. It is the tale of a fictitious Latin American country living under a fierce dictatorship sponsored by a society in frank decadence. Evil spreads downwards from the ruler, justice is a mockery, and the military spends their time abusing their fellow citizens and enjoying corruption. - Written by Jorge Granier-Phelps