El silencio de las moscas

    Takes place among small agricultural communities located in Venezuela's Andes region where suicides have become a very significant part of their everyday. The film explores through different cases the motives, the means, the places, and most important, the silence surrounding this delicate matter. Countries seem to ignore that several rural communities in Latin America face a sort of suicide "outbreak" probably associated with the contradictions presented by cultural globalization. This is a documentary that challenges our prejudices about life in a rural environment.

