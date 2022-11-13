El Silencio de los Fusiles

Not Available

Two enemies long at war with one another decide to sit down and talk. They have rejected and been mutually ignorant of one another for over five decades, meaning that the first thing they must find within themselves are the arguments, language and gestures needed to shift from violence to political negotiation. For four years journalist and filmmaker Natalia Orozco followed men and women on the path to becoming aware of the decisive role they were either forced to play or chose willingly... SYNOPSIS FICCI 57