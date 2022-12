Not Available

When a routine medical exam reveals an inoperable tumor, morally bereft Miami litigator Zebedeo Alcantara finds himself searching for answers in the long forgotten church of his youth. With eternal damnation heartbeats away, he is inspired to an uncharacteristic moment of honesty - and confesses his sins. This brings about a series of supernatural events, which give Zebedeo the chance for redemption - but only, if he is able to grant the dying wishes of three Good Samaritans.