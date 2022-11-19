Not Available

Five ex-political prisoners meet secretly in a country house one afternoon in 1974, the same day that Salvador Puig Antich is executed, to talk about their experiences in prison. After discussing hunger strikes, ways of keeping up the fight, loss of touch with reality, etc., an unexpected situation arises when one of the ex prisoners sings the praises of life in prison. The forceful response of one of his colleagues does not do away with the cathartic effect of the confession. —pereportabella.com