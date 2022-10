Not Available

Ramiro is a good man. He is a musician, but unemployment is so great that it has had to put Scottish bagpipes playing a Scotch Pub also married. One night coming home from work encountered in a corner, with Julian; believes has stolen his wallet and to take back what is theirs thinks Julian attacks is municipal councilor in the city. The theft of this portfolio will complicate the life of Ramiro, that of Julian and the many characters ...