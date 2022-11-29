El sueño del escorpión

Not Available

Aritz is a young nurse who accepts the job of caring for Biel, a former MotoGp champion who has suffered a serious accident and has been in a wheelchair for years. The physical consequences seem to have subsided, but Biel has been in a practically catatonic state since the accident, from which he has not yet emerged. As Aritz enters the life of Biel, he will discover aspects of his past and his family that will lead him to feel a fascination like he had never felt before. As time passes, Biel's isolation and silence will make Aritz begin an introspective journey that will take him to the limits of his own personality.