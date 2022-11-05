El Supersabio

Not Available

Cantinflas is the apprentice of a renowned scientist, Prof. Arquimides Monteagudo (Carlos Martinez Baena). But Cantinflas has the soul of a poet rather than a serious researcher, and he wants to find the formula that achieves the immortality of the roses. Nevertheless, after the death of Prof. Monteagudo, Cantinflas will be chased by a ferocious corporative group, who wants to steal the secret formula of a cheaper fuel named "carburex", because they think that our friend is the only person who knows the composition