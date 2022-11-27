El Suplantador

Not Available

Benjamin is an unemployed man, self-absorbed and isolated from society who, after the loss of his mother with whom he had a very close relationship, plunges into total depression. In a support group for people who have lost loved ones, he meets Ines, a middle-aged woman who has been widowed after her husband's suicide, with whom he begins a strange relationship that gradually begins to become unhealthy. Benjamin surrenders himself totally to Ines and begins to get carried away by the reins she is marking for their relationship, until he reaches a point where he comes to doubt everything he knows about himself and what he really wants.