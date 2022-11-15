Not Available

In the Eighties, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer paralyzed the whole world with its raw depiction of a bloodthirsty psychopath. Decades later, the echoes of John McNaughton’s film sound in El Tila: Fragmentos de un psicópata, a story about a homicide with a troubled past. Security cameras record his last days: he lives in discomfort with himself and others, almost like a death rattle. His past filters through his writings and a journalist will try to reveal them. Repellent and brutal, El Tila avoids overstressing and loud elements while building a dry yet very uncomfortable story. Going against classic storytelling, the view that guides the story here is not the victim’s, but the killer’s. In a nutshell: psycho killers in real life.