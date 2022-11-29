Not Available

El tipo que se quebró las uñas (por querer agarrar un corazón dibujado en el pavimento)

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    A cold,husband has his marriage on the verge of failure. One day he will begin an affair with an eccentric and impulsive woman who will awaken the sensitive and affected man who slept in him. But this new attitude of his will make his wife believe that he is interested in her again, reliving the relationship. Thus, when the situation becomes untenable, the husband must make a difficult decision between moving forward with his recovered marriage or go along with a vertiginous romance that could make him a better person.

