1970

El Topo

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1970

Studio

Producciones Panicas

El Topo decides to confront warrior Masters on a trans-formative desert journey he begins with his 6 year old son, who must bury his childhood totems to become a man. El Topo (the mole) claims to be God, while dressed as a gunfighter in black, riding a horse through a spiritual, mystical landscape strewn with old Western movie, and ancient Eastern religious symbols. Bandits slaughtered a village on his path, so El Topo avenges the massacred, then forcibly takes their leader's woman Mara as his. El Topo's surreal way is bloody, sexual and self-reflective, musing of his own demons, as he tries to vanquish those he encounters.

Cast

Brontis JodorowskySon of El Topo
José LegarretaDying Man
Alfonso AráuBandit
José Luis FernándezBandit
David SilvaThe Colonel
Ignacio Martínez EspañaArmless Man

