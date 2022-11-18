Not Available

After the death of his girlfriend Tracy, the American Luke travels to Morocco with his British friend Adam to spend vacation and recover his loss. While in Medina, Luke meets the gorgeous Moroccan nurse Zahra and he offers to walk her home. However, she is offended by a group of men due to her Western companion and Luke defends her. Zahra offers to be his tourist guide and suggest him to travel to Atlas Mountain to the see the sunset and spend the night in a hotel. Adam decides to meet the couple in the next morning to let Luke alone with Zahra. However, the hotel manager does not accept their check-in and a local lodges the couple in a cabin of his own. During the night, Luke goes to the bathroom and finds a mace of tunnels linking the cabins in the mountain. Zahra meets him in the tunnel and he discovers a dark secret about the place.