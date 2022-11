Not Available

Hercules, a poor individual earns his living as a walking street ad, carrying a gigantic advertising sign on his shoulders. His biggest concern is his daughter Leonor, who helps at home by working as a seamstress. Afflicted by the economic situation, Hercules gets a job as a casino watchman. There he must face a trio of mobsters and a kleptomaniac baroness who tries to seduce him with her vampire airs and whom Hercules ends up falling in love with.