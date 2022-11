Not Available

Mauro, a retired musician, is about to lose his last possession: his bar. He decides to save it by reuniting his old band of the 70's "The Jester". All the members of the band hate him, however, and Mauro will have to work to persuade them. Between fights, abductions and deceptions, the passion for music and friendship will be the elements that will make "The Jester" make a memorable final play.