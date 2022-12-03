El viaje a Kioto

Not Available

A musician famous in the 80s thanks to a song, the personification of so many Spanish pop musicians; his best friend, an apparently famous painter, and the crossovers between two worlds where differentiating between truth and illusion doesn’t matter: that is the storyline of The Journey to Kyoto. What begins as a tragicomedy about a musician clinging to a distant past where he tasted glory, ends up being a precise metaphor for our day, where we all have the same pretensions of living an old success.