El viajero de las estrellas de la tierra

In the late 21st century, planet earth's natural resources are near depletion, and problems like acid rain and limited breathable oxygen abound. In response to the environmental decline, the Earth Star Voyager is created as an experimental space ship that sends the brightest young crewmen and women on a quest to find a new planet that human beings can colonize. Along the way, they find the long lost Jacob 'Jake' Brown, find a world with hostile aliens, and learn that the star craft's top secret purpose was not just a peaceful space exploration mission, but also potentially the critical piece of a super weapon.