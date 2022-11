Not Available

Based on Kenneth Grahame's classic children's yarn, this charming animated tale follows four colorful talking critters: the blithe Mr. Toad, the sensible Mole, the urbane Rat and the cranky but insightful Badger. When Mr. Toad's passion for cars lands him in dutch, it's up to his three woodland cohorts to bail him out and restore his reputation by outfoxing a horde of underhanded weasels.