El vivo retrato

The year is 2045. Jonás Godesberg, a man who looks amazingly like Luis Eduardo Aute, dictates his memoirs to a computer. He tells the story of how his grandfather, German scientist Gustav Godesberg, who developed genetic engineering experiments for the Nazis during World War II, arrived to the Spanish coast after surviving a ship wreck, and there fell for Amalia, a prostitute nicknamed 'The German'. Together, they developed a business out of selling babies that had been genetically modified to look like whoever the buyer wanted them to.