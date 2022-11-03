El Vizconde de Montecristo

Not Available

Inocencio Dante, the intendant of a bank, where the director Don Miguel and their children; Marga who spends money without control, Polo who spent on gambling, have defrauded the bank with eight hundred thousand pesos, have agreed to coax "Chencho" and make it appear as responsible for the theft. In prison, "Chencho" knows Don Facundo Farias to whom he talks about his sorrows, Don Facundo happens to be the leader of the gang that stole twenty million pesos and is the only survivor who knows the place where the money is buried. After a fight, "Chencho" is put into a cell for defending Don Facundo, he in gratitude and before dying from pneumonia advises how to escape and where to find the money.later Inocencio In the style of Count of Monte Cristo flees giving a positive spin into his life. Pleasant moments alive with sparkling, funny and comical adventures of the Viscount of Montecristo.