Not Available

The film "Zammar" gives us a part of the life of the gambler Hassan (Nour El Sherif), that young man chasing and moving from village to village of Upper Egypt, in search of safety and stability, and do not find us a good problem,Which is located in the village of "Al-Arabeh", a salesman in a grocery store. He is an ambitious young man who is angry at them by the authorities. He was a university student, angry at situations without logic, and wanted to open doors to the sun and truth. The faculty of engineering, a team of representation and chose from the beginning a play charged with condemnation and erosion of falsehood and falsehoods, but the power did not like this play and stopped him, and ended up with a good detainee and then chasing non-crime .. The only crime is that it does not hide inside the pain of people and their problems, Silence on what he sees. He moves from village to village, not in search of truth or of another time, but in search of man.