El Zorro de Jalisco

Not Available

Isabel, the daughter of Don Antonio; a rich land owner in Tepestates, Jalisco returns to her town after five years away, to visit her father. She is confronted by the unpleasant surprise that her dad has been assassinated by the malicious municiple government, which has the whole town in a clutch of terror. "An excellent sharp-shooter is worth more here, than a good lawyer..." This phrase inspires lawyer Leonardo Torres to convert himself into a guardian of justice, who will defend the right of the weak against tyranny. Nobody would ever guess that the "timid" lawyer is in reality none other than the dreadful "Zorro of Jalisco."