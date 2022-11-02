Not Available

Elaan (Hindi: एलान, translation: Manifesto) is a 2005 Bollywood action thriller film. Elaan is a mission film about five characters and their plan against one man. Produced by Ganesh Jain and Ratan Jain and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film stars Rahul Khanna, Arjun Rampal, John Abraham, Amisha Patel, Lara Dutta and Mithun Chakraborty. The film marked the return of Mithun Chakraborty to the Bollywood film industry after starring in low budget productions based at Ooty, known as Mithun's Dream Factory for a decade. It managed to do well and was a 'average' grosser at the Box-office.