Matvey: a simple guy from a small province. What differentiates him from others are his physical attributes such as his strong legs, powerful lungs and an incredible endurance. He uses these talents to help his team win football matches but also takes advantage of his skills when it comes to small criminal adventures. This worries Dasha, his girlfriend, who tries to endlessly protect Matvey, whilst her friends are hopelessly attempting to persuade her to leave. After all, there are better options out there... Especially Vadim. Suddenly, Matvey receives an incredible offer: to go audition for a Premier League football club in Moscow. Not wanting to leave Dasha behind, he realizes he needs to obtain money for them to travel together.