Taking to the Pyramid Stage in the year of the release of their fifth album Build A Rocket Boys! and still flush with the Mercury Prize-winning success of 2008’s The Seldom Seen Kid, Elbow give a stunning celebration of One Day Like This as the sun sets over Glastonbury. Set list: 1. The Birds, 2. The Bones Of You, 3. Mirrorball, 4. Neat Little Rows, 5. Grounds For Divorce, 6. The Loneliness Of A Tower Crane, 7. Lippy Kids, 8. Weather To Fly, 9. Open Arms, 10. One Day Like This.