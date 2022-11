Not Available

Elbow are an English 5-piece indie band based out of Bury, Greater Manchester. Having originally met in 1990, playing under previous band names, they formed their current lineup and became Elbow in 1997. Tracklisting: 01 Starlings 02 The bones of you 03 Mirrorball 04 Grounds for divorce 05 An audience with the pope 06 Weather to fly 07 The loneliness of a tower crane driver 08 The fix 09 Some riot 10 One day like this 11 Friend of ours