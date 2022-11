Not Available

The film presents a parallel reality in the context of its events where it is assumed that (America) has turned into a developing country, and that (Egypt) has become a superpower, and amid the suffering suffered by one of the young people in America (Bassem Samra), trying in every way to migrate to ( The great Republic of Egypt), but what stands in its way as a stumbling block is the proliferation of bureaucratic procedures he faces for the dream of emigration to Egypt.