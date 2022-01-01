Not Available

When Americans went to the polls on November 7, 2000, to elect the next Commander-in-Chief, no one could have predicted the events of succeeding days and weeks - events that would test the very limits of the Constitution and mesmerize a nation. For 36 days, George W. Bush and Al Gore fought tooth-and-nail for the presidentcy - and Florida became the final battleground. Relive Election 2000 - from the drama of Election Night to the Florida recounts, from the intense war of words between the candidates’ camps to the momentous legal actions in the U.S. and Florida Supreme Couts. CNN reporters Judy Woodruff, Bernie Shaw, Jeff Greenfield, Greta Van Susteren, Bill Schneider and others reflect on the key events and what he outcome means for America’s future. CNN anchor Bill Hemmer hosts.