Election Collectables

In this faux-recreation of a home-shopping network, Al Gore and George W. Bush offer you a 'super-premium' collectible lamp commemorating the 2000 presidential election. “Ever wonder if politicians aren't just cheap evangelists pimping packaged politics to a bleary-eyed electorate too tired, transfixed or dumb to change the channel? Apparently you're not alone. In the hilarious short Election Collectibles, San Francisco's Bryan Boyce uses his patented "stunt mouth" technique to superimpose infomercial blowholes on Bush and Gore, candidates as "factory-sealed" as the products they endorse.”