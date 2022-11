Not Available

Swedish music documentary from 2014. Electric Banana Band was formed in 1980 with Lasse Åberg, Klasse Möllberg and Janne Schaffer as front members Trazan, Banarne and Zebran. In the summer of 2014 they made their last tour with concerts at Sweden Rock. The program includes flashbacks to their previous collaborations with the band, newly recorded interviews with several of the band members and lots of fun songs such as "Min Piraja Maja", "Kameleont" and "Zwampen".