Not Available

Introduced by Seka the Platinum Princess, EB007 is a "Bond Girl Spectacular." Featured among the usual crop of centerfold models are five Bond girls, including Ursula Andress and Lalla Dean, who made quite a splash as "uncredited girl in pool" in For Your Eyes Only (1981), in the buff. In addition, there's nudity from singer / actress Hazel O'Connor plus appearances from Peter Cook and Dudley Moore.