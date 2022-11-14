Electric Blue 15: Bustin\' Loose

Not Available

The wraparound story this time is “Bobby's Boobies,” a Charlie's Angels parody with three top heavy private investigators - computer programmer Shelly (Annie Sprinkle), psychiatrist Katrina (Candy Samples) and nuclear physicist Jill (Julia Parton) - searching for a missing aphrodisiac. Other vignettes include Ginger Lynn in "Slow Dancer," a "Sex in Amsterdam" segment featuring a look inside the upscale brother the Yab Yum Club and Kay Parker and John Holmes discussing their work in adult films.