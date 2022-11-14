Electric Blue 21

Not Available

The gorgeous Kathleen, together with her friends Rosie, Julie and Debbie Louise (all four are Aussie Penthouse Pets) and pervy but rich Uncle Wilfred cruise Sydney Harbor then take in a show with comedian Rodney Rude. Finally, its back to Uncle Wilfred's pad, where Kathleen and Julie peruse his playboys. In the wraparound story "Night in Bangkok," the Seven Stars of the Orient, a fabulous ancient treasure that holds enormous power, is eagerly sought after by both an intrepid explorer and an exotic Asian beauty. Other vignettes include "Rainy Day," about a woman reminiscing about skinny dipping and "Contact Couples," where swingers and fetishists hook up in suburbia.