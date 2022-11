Not Available

In the first of two main segments, the Electric Blue girls, along with Ricky Diamond, are in St. Tropez for more sun, surf, tits and sub-Benny Hill jokes. The second main story ("The Love Machine") is a parody of Back to the Future. Other segments include a brief profile of Brigitte Bardot, a brief look at the girls of the Australian Stubbies Surf Classic (and a wet t-shirt contest), the Electric Blue Dance Troupe and several erotic stories.