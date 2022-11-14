Electric Blue 23

Not Available

Debee Ashby, Cindy Milo and Nickie Christie are in Barbados on location for the Electric Blue team. Meanwhile, Ricky Diamond is castaway on a desert island. Bad jokes and great tits ensue. In "Blind Date," Tamara (Tami Lee Curtis) is an ordinary Valley girl, whose mother (Carol Connors) sets her up on a blind date with nerdy Henry (Rick Savage). But Henry turns out to be an international spy, and the pair are whisked off on an adventure featuring a beautiful princess, a fabulous jewel, and the world's greatest Omar Sharif impersonator. Other briefer segments involve a nude disco, nude body painting and "Satin & Lace," a tongue-in-cheek look at lingerie covering the Elizabethan and Victorian eras.