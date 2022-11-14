Not Available

Electric Blue 23

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Debee Ashby, Cindy Milo and Nickie Christie are in Barbados on location for the Electric Blue team. Meanwhile, Ricky Diamond is castaway on a desert island. Bad jokes and great tits ensue. In "Blind Date," Tamara (Tami Lee Curtis) is an ordinary Valley girl, whose mother (Carol Connors) sets her up on a blind date with nerdy Henry (Rick Savage). But Henry turns out to be an international spy, and the pair are whisked off on an adventure featuring a beautiful princess, a fabulous jewel, and the world's greatest Omar Sharif impersonator. Other briefer segments involve a nude disco, nude body painting and "Satin & Lace," a tongue-in-cheek look at lingerie covering the Elizabethan and Victorian eras.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images