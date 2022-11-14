Electric Blue 24

Not Available

Electric Blue goes down under again, this time from the 1987 America's Cup in Perth. Our hostesses, a pair of gorgeous Aussie models, pose for the cameras amidst the action on Freemantle Harbour, and again later while jet-boating down the Swan River. Also features main story "Adult Fairy Tale" about a resurrected sorceress, an Electric Blue party featuring celebrity impersonators, the Aussie strip revue "Rage with a Raunchy Lady" and a profile on Page 3 girl Gail Thackray (aka Gail Harris), who is interviewed and even skydives naked.