Not Available

Electric Blue 29

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In addition to the usual erotic vignettes and nude photo sessions, this features steamy footage from the then-huge Fatal Attraction (1987) and a wraparound segment called "The Body Beautiful." In the latter, a young corporate man from a major fashion design business gets a chance to land a lucrative contract with Best Breast Swimwear. Together with his partner, who secretly loves him, they attempt to create an impressive sales campaign that will wow the company's idealistic lady owner.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images