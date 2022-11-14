Electric Blue 29

Not Available

In addition to the usual erotic vignettes and nude photo sessions, this features steamy footage from the then-huge Fatal Attraction (1987) and a wraparound segment called "The Body Beautiful." In the latter, a young corporate man from a major fashion design business gets a chance to land a lucrative contract with Best Breast Swimwear. Together with his partner, who secretly loves him, they attempt to create an impressive sales campaign that will wow the company's idealistic lady owner.