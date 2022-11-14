Electric Blue 33

Not Available

In "Midnight Madness," a flight attendant trades places with her favorite classic movie heroine, both desperately seeking a change of lifestyle. But each girl notices differences in their choices and make surprising decisions in their new worlds. Also enjoy the exploits of buxom super heroine Boobwoman, who must prevent the evil Lola and her acolyte Blow Job from turning the nation's females into mindless bimbos. Also included is a profile of model Sarah (Winters), and an exclusive feature on the fourth annual Sex Maniacs Ball.