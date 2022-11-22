Electric Guitar For Kids 2

Not Available

Artists: Marcy Marxer and Pete Kennedy. Pre-teens and teens will take their first steps toward rock stardom with these encouraging, entertaining and fun-filled electric guitar lessons. Marcy and Pete take kids through all the steps necessary to start playing in minutes! Bonus: Audio play-along backup tracks for great practice sessions. DVD One teaches kids the parts of the guitar, how to hold the pick, fretting their first notes, getting a basic rhythm groove, playing power chords and beginning to improvise. Emily (11) and Jake (14) help out to show that kids can really play this stuff. DVD Two: Kids will take their skills to the next level with blues grooves, barre chords, hammer-ons, string bending and wailing lead solos. By the time they're finished with this DVD they'll really be rocking out and ready to go on to more advanced studies.