Electric Guitar For Kids 2

Artists: Marcy Marxer and Pete Kennedy. Pre-teens and teens will take their first steps toward rock stardom with these encouraging, entertaining and fun-filled electric guitar lessons. Marcy and Pete take kids through all the steps necessary to start playing in minutes! Bonus: Audio play-along backup tracks for great practice sessions. DVD One teaches kids the parts of the guitar, how to hold the pick, fretting their first notes, getting a basic rhythm groove, playing power chords and beginning to improvise. Emily (11) and Jake (14) help out to show that kids can really play this stuff. DVD Two: Kids will take their skills to the next level with blues grooves, barre chords, hammer-ons, string bending and wailing lead solos. By the time they're finished with this DVD they'll really be rocking out and ready to go on to more advanced studies.
View Full Cast >