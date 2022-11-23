Electric Light Orchestra - ELO - Total Rock Review

Not Available

Critical review of the music of the Electric Light Orchestra during the Roy Wood era. Features highlights from tracks including '10538 Overture', 'Jeff's Boogie 2', 'Queen of the Hours' and 'Ball Park Incident'. The Independent biography traces the foundations of the band through its metamorphosis from The Move in 1970 and later to the point where Roy Wood quit the group leaving Jeff Lynne to steer the band in to worldwide stardom. Narrated throughout by a team of music journalists and musicians. Also included are a bonus live set filmed in 1972 originally called Granada's Set of Six and features four of the six songs, These songs are the only known live original Roy Wood ELO tracks ever filmed. The DVD was originally released in 2005 under the title Inside the Electric Light Orchestra 1970–1973 minus the bonus live tracks.