In the 1970s, England's Electric Light Orchestra (aka ELO) was renowned for both its lushly textured prog rock and its ornately orchestrated arena concerts. This program captures the band performing live at London's Wembley Stadium in support of their OUT OF THE BLUE album in 1978, combining a spectacular light show and special effects with classic tunes such as "Standing in the Rain," "Sweet Talking Woman," "Mr. Blue Sky," and many more.