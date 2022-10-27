Electric Light Orchestra - Zoom Tour Live

Not Available

Since the early 1970's, England's Electric Light Orchestra has combined intricate, full orchestration with an underlying pop skeleton, becoming one of the most popular and influential "prog-rock" bands in history. After a long hiatus from touring the United States, ELO--led by Jeff Lynne--is filmed in a return to the American stage. Filmed at Los Angeles's CBS Television City, ZOOM TOUR LIVE has the group performing tracks like "State of Mind" and "10538 Overture" with their typical theatrics.