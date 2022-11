Not Available

A comedic version of 1988's "Cocktail" starring Tom Cruise, featuring comedian Chris Fairbanks as a desperate bartender named Chris who tries and fails to start a business with the main characters from the original movie, which leads to fist fights, stalking, and eventually murder. The film features Mike Upchurch's distinct style of film parody, digitally adding actors and props to old footage to create new scenarios and gags.