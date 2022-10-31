Not Available

Electrical Girl centers around a horny young woman who has electrical genitals. When young Jan gets sexually aroused, she emits bolts of electricity from various orifices. Any unfortunate males in the vicinity of her nude form invariably end up singed and smoky, and that’s if they’re lucky. It also seems that Jan sees visions of lottery balls as she climaxes. In order to have a premonition of all six lottery balls, Jan sets out to find a lover who can really rock her world.