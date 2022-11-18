Electricidad

Not Available

It's Mexico, it's the 90's, it's game boys, disc mans, inline skates, Timbiriche songs and tamagotchis. And in the midst of this outpouring of nostalgia, Christian, a theater college freshman, falls desperately in love with Roberta, the new girl - except, she's not just any new girl: Roberta is 10 years older than Christian, recently divorced, and a woman who just decided to go back to college to finish a career that she'd put on hold in order to marry her obnoxious millionaire ex, Gonzaga, who incidentally, will stop at nothing to get her back.