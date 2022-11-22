Not Available

Electronic Punks is a video by the British electronic band The Prodigy, originally released on VHS in 1995. It includes videos, live performances and rehearsals. Electronic Punks was broadcast on MTV and is available for free download. 1. "Voodoo People" 2. "Rock and Roll" (Live) 3. "Out of Space" 4. "Break and Enter 95" (Live) 5. "One Love" 6. "Their Law" (Live) 7. "Wind It Up" (The Rewound Edit) 8. "Voodoo People" (Live) 9. "Poison" 10. "No Good (Start the Dance)" (Live) 11. "Charly" 12. "Poison" (Live) 13. "Everybody in the Place" 14. "Rhythm of Life" (Live) 15. "No Good (Start the Dance)"