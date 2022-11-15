Elef Neshotav Shel Naftali Siman-Tov

Not Available

The Bukharan neighborhood of Jerusalem in the 1920s Naftali is a wealthy trader and a middle-aged widow whose all his former wives have mysteriously passed away and he is afraid to remarry with a belief that he has a curse on him. The matchmaker presses and the old woman coaxes and finally carries Flora, a 24-year-old virgin, but not to infect her with a curse, he avoids any physical contact with her. The plot gets complicated when Flora gets hurt as a result of her relationship with the fabric merchant, and Naftali, who can't bear the shame, turns his anger on his young wife.