Element: AM & PM Yoga For Beginners

Yoga is a wonderful way to help you keep fit, relieve stress, and ease your everyday experiences. Filmed on a beautifully serene location overlooking the Pacific Ocean, these two 30-minute programs will help you realize all the benefits of yoga by unveiling a new connection between your body and mind. The AM sequence enhances basic poses with gentle repetitions to invigorate, tone, and streamline your body while reconnecting to your breathing in a new way every time you practice. The PM sequence is designed to dissolve stress as it lengthens and opens your muscles. You'll learn to use your alignment to expand your breathing capacity, nourishing your body and balancing your entire being.