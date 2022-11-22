Not Available

Element: Stretch, Release, and Restore YOGA

    Stretch tight muscles and roll out tension through self-massage with a massage ball. Applying gentle pressure and rolling on a massage ball can stimulate a restorative effect on the body--helping to improve blood flow, enhance joint health, reduce muscle fatigue, and soreness, and relieve pain associated with chronic stress or repetitive motion injuries. The combination of Yoga and massage ball therapy can help produce the ultimate anti-aging benefit: to feel more free and youthful in your body.

