Elemental Correspondence

Attachment to the desert environment of Northern Nevada inspired the construction of this film and explores the ways in which 16mm film is a changing landscape in the same way that physical earth is. Both are containers for information and memories, and although they change or decay over time, transcriptions are infinitely being made. This film was made by direct animating on celluloid film with dirt from Nevada and other household items. With this technique, information is being added and uncovered simultaneously; dirt adds texture to images already imprinted on the film and in other instances the emulsion is removed uncovering different visual information.